Queen mother allegedly assualted by chief over funeral donation

• A chief and queen mother at Dantano have been involved in a quarrel



• The queen mother of the area claims to have been assaulted in the process



• The case is presently before the police for investigations



A decision by the queen mother of Dantano in the Asunafo South District of the Ahafo Region to challenge the eligibility of the chief of the area allegedly earned her the slap of her life.



Kwaku Anane who leads the people of the farming community, according to DailyGuide reports, physically assaulted Nana Abena Gyapah III after she challenged his suitability to receive funeral donations from bereaved families in the community.



She was luckily rescued by some youth in the area. Nana Gyapah III told DailyGuide that the said man was a ‘self-acclaimed' chief who does not stay in the community but only appears in the community for funeral donations.



She questioned his position as chief and said she had ordered that the town criers beat the gong-gong to announce that no one should pay any such contributions to the chief; Kwaku Anane.

This got Mr. Anane furious, for which reason he subsequently visited the village to allegedly slap the queen.



Nana Gyapah III per the account reported the issue to the Kukuom Police per their recommendations. She was subsequently issued a police medical form for examination which she was to complete and return for further action.



She also said the case is presently before the Asantehene in Kumasi.



Confirming the incident to DailyGuide, ASP Isaac Kwame Loh said police personnel from Goase and the National Security had to be dispatched to the area to stop a clash between supporters of the chief and the queen mother following the incident.



He further said investigations have been launched after both persons reported to the police, each claiming to have been assaulted by the other.



The two are however not on good terms.



