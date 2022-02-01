Queen Mothers Association of Ghana pay courtesy call on Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie

General News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie, the Minister for Food and Agriculture on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, hosted the executives of the Queen Mothers Association of Ghana.



The executives called on the minister to discuss matters relating to how the ministry can help improve agriculture and food production in various communities.



The queen mothers who are stakeholders of farming in their respective communities appealed to Dr Afriyie Akoto to explore ways of increasing women and youth representation in agriculture.



They expressed the belief that with more women and youth in the sector, food production will increase in the country.



They further indicated their readiness to assist the ministry to implement the policies it has for the sector.



Again, they commended Dr. Akoto for using his position to cause a turnaround in the sector as seen with the abundance of food in the system.



Dr Akoto Afriyie commended the queen mothers for the visit and assured them of his outfit’s commitment to growing the sector.



He assured that the government recognizes the key role played by queen mothers in society and will continue to engage them in matters of relevance.