Queen Mother fetes aged, widows in Biriwa to celebrate Christmas

Regional News of Monday, 20 December 2021

Source: GNA

Nana Amba Osei II, Queen Mother of Biriwa in the Mfantseman Municipality, has treated the aged and widows in the area to a feast to mark the yuletide.



They were presented with hampers containing assorted drinks, soap, and pieces of cloth, among others to help them to celebrate Christmas.



Presenting the items, Nana Osei said bringing a smile on the faces of widows and the aged was a Godly duty that Christendom must uphold.



"Helping them is securing our future and there is no better time than Christmas where such people need love to feel part of the season," she added.



Nana Osei called on queen mothers across the country to feed the less privileged in their various traditional areas during the season.



She encouraged the widows to be cheerful at all times as Christ was preparing them for a glorious church.



"We need you around for counsel and direction and we need you to be hearty".



She stressed the need for all to be thankful to God for a successful year despite the Coronavirus disease.



Nana Osei II, said, "I have been offering this assistance for years as part of my social responsibility."



She entreated the public not to desert the aged, widows, widowers and orphans but rather help them with their widow's mite.



Nana Kow Bonko V, Chief of Biriwa, praised Nana Osei for the laudable initiative.



He appealed to Non-Governmental Organizations, philanthropists and institutions to support the less privileged in their communities to help improve their standard of living.



A beneficiary, Maame Ama Baduaa, who is 86 years old, thanked the queen mother for putting smiles on their faces this festive season and asked God to replenish whatever she had spent on them.



