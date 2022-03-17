Queen Mother declares 3-day fasting and prayer for Drobo state

General News of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Wednesday March 16, 2022 marked the beginning of a three-day fasting and prayer programme for the Drobo State in the Bono Ahafo Region.



The programme was organized by the Paramount Queen Mother of the Drobo Traditional area, Nana Yaa Ansua, in collaboration with her Queen Mothers Association.



The non-denominational programme, which will end on March 18, 2022, seeks to invoke God’s intervention in the development and progress of the Drobo State.



The Paramount Queen Mother and her association further wants the youth of the community to develop to add to the human resource.



They are also hoping to see the Drobo state continue to co-exist peacefully for which reason the fasting and prayer was organized.



In her message to the public, Nana Yaa Ansua entreated all and sundry to participate in the programme while encouraging them to commit their individual intentions to prayer.



“I therefore encourage all (Christians, Muslims and other religious bodies) to get involved in this 3-day PRAYER MOOD,” the Paramount Queen Mother said.