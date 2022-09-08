Queen Elizabeth was the rock of Commonwealth; she will be missed – Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 8 September 2022

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed his sympathies to the new King of the United Kingdom, King Charles III following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.



In a post shared on Facebook, Akufo-Addo described the late Queen as the rock that kept the Commonwealth of Nations together.



He added that the Queen is fondly loved by the people of Ghana and will be remembered for her historic visit to the county.



"On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, I extend deepest condolences to the new British monarch, King Charles III, the Royal Family, the Prime Minister, and the Government and people of Great Britain on the death, today, of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, late Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Head of the Commonwealth of Nations.



“The Ghanaian people have very fond memories of the two visits she made to Ghana during her reign, and, on both occasions, we remember the friendliness, elegance, style and sheer joy she brought to the performance of her duties.



“As Head of the Commonwealth of Nations, she superintended over the dramatic transformation of the Union and steered it to pay greater attention to our shared values and better governance. She was the rock that kept the organisation sturdy and true to its positive beliefs. We shall miss her inspiring presence, her calm, her steadiness, and, above all, her great love and belief in the higher purpose of the Commonwealth of Nations, and in its capacity to be a force for good in our world,” parts of the post read.



The president also ordered that all flags in Ghana should be flown at half-mast for 7 days starting from Friday, September 8.



The BBC has reported that the King and Queen Consort will spend the night at Balmoral Castle and return to Britain on Friday.



Britain’s longest serving monarch, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, died at the age of 96 on Thursday, September 2022.



The queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.



Her death comes after the BBC earlier announced that the Queen’s doctors had expressed concerns about her health around mid-morning on Thursday, September 8, 2022.



Born on April 21, 1926, the Queen, christened Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, immediately acceded the British throne on February 6, 1952, when her father, King George VI died.



She thus ruled for 70 years before her death.







