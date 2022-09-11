Queen Elizabeth 'was a symbol of colonialism and oppression' - Sekou Nkrumah

General News of Sunday, 11 September 2022

Dr. Sekou Nkrumah, one of the sons of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, has described the late Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II, as a symbol of colonialism and oppression.



In a series of Facebook posts a day after the death of the Queen, Dr. Nkrumah, who is currently in the States, could not comprehend the extensive reportage on the passing of the Queen by the US-based CNN.



To him, America practices democracy which is far different from the UK system of monarchy, so, he questioned why CNN will be promoting the two systems of governance at the same time.



"How do you promote democracy and monarchy at the same time? CNN, stop bombarding us with this BS!," one of the posts said.



In another post, Dr. Sekou Nkrumah wrote, "The Queen was a symbol of colonialism and oppression! Please CNN, give us a break."



On Thursday, September 8, the Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II died in Balmoral, Scotland after a short illness.



The Royal family in a tweet said, “the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”



His Majesty King Charles III subsequently described the Queen’s death as a moment of “greatest sadness” for him and members of the Royal Family.



A statement issued from Buckingham Palace shortly after the death was announced read, “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will deeply be felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”



Queen Elizabeth II of blessed memory was the longest-reigning monarch in British history. She celebrated 70 years on the throne in June 2022 with her Platinum Jubilee.



Born on April 21, 1926, the Queen, christened Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, immediately acceded the British throne on February 6, 1952, when her father, King George VI died.



She became queen at the age of 25 and remained on the throne for seven decades before her death.



Elizabeth II was Queen of the United Kingdom and Head of State for 14 other jurisdictions.





