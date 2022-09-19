Queen Elizabeth II was accessible and down to earth despite her position - Rev. Adu Gyamfi

Regional News of Monday, 19 September 2022

Source: Nana Peprah

The founder and leader of New Life Church in London, Reverend Mark Adu Gyamfi, has described the late Queen Elizabeth as someone whose leadership was an exception that is worth emulating by others.



According to him, the queen was very nice to all people, down to earth, and accessible despite her highest position.



According to the former business mogul in shipping and exporting on the queen's land, he had the opportunity to meet with the queen and can testify that the queen's demise has caused a great loss.



"I was invited to Buckingham Palace in the 1980s with my wife. We were among ten thousand people who were invited to meet the queen of England by then. My wife and I and two other doctors were the only blacks who were invited among the others to meet the queen," he disclosed.



"Now that she is dead, I would like to say thank you for the invitation," he continued, adding, "I felt so sad when I heard about her demise, but we would all die one day, so I pray that the Lord would receive her and give her a perfect place to rest."



According to the minister of God, who is also the Chairman of the Ashanti Regional NPP Council Of elders, the queen, in spite of her highest position in the United Kingdom, was very humble and free to talk to.



"In fact, I cannot compare her to anybody," he reiterated.



The man of God and former ship dealer who lived in England for 50 years further revealed that the queen, apart from the aforementioned quality traits, was also accountable to the people of Great Britain.



According to him, though he doesn't expect the queen's departure to create a vacuum, the fact is, it may not be easier and simple for her predecessor.



He, however, prayed for God's favour and guidance for the new King to succeed in toeing the line of the queen.



Reverend Mark Adu Gyamfi, who was speaking in an exclusive interview with this reporter, urged those occupying various positions, such as kings, etc., to emulate the late queen's humility.



"I urge those occupying chiefly positions in Ghana to kindly emulate the queen by calming down because one day we will all die, and no matter who you are, you will die as the queen has died.



Let us all be humble and respectful when you are talking to anyone regardless of the person's age because the world is not for us".