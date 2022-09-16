Queen Elizabeth II brightened the world – Ya Naa

Regional News of Friday, 16 September 2022

Source: Mumuni Yunus

The King and Overlord of Dagbon, Ndan Ya-Na Abukari II has eulogized the achievements of the late British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, saying that the world brightened under her reign.



He said the late Queen of the United Kingdom brightened the world through her unmatched royal credentials.



“With her unmatched royal credentials, Queen Elizabeth II brightened the world.” the Dagbon King noted.



Ndan Ya-Na Abukari II said this in a letter of condolence addressed to King Charles III, the newly proclaimed British Monarch, through the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson.



The comments of Ndan Ya-Na come, after Buckingham Palace officially informed the Dagbon King of the passing of the British ruler, through its High Commission in Accra.



Ya Naa recalled with nostalgia, the visit of Queen Elizabeth to Dagbon, a former Protectorate of the United Kingdom in 1961 where the Queen “broadly smiled and smiled as she was entertained by magnificent different local cultural dancers.”



“On behalf of Dagbon Kingdom, offer my deepest condolences to your Majesty, King Charles III and the entire members of the British Royal Family for the devastating personal loss of such an iconic mother and highly respected monarch.” the Dagbon Overlord added.



Elizabeth II, who died at age 96, was the longest reigning-monarch of the Great Britain died on September 8, 2022 after ruling for 70 years.



She arrived in Ghana on November 9, 1961 for an 11 day royal visit to Britain's former colony.



As part of her visit, the Queen, accompanied by Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah visited Tamale, the administrative capital of Dagbon and the capital of the then Northern Region which was a British Protectorate during the pre-independence era.



A durbar of the Chiefs and people of the area was organized for the British Monarch. She later commissioned the Queen Elizabeth School at Tishegu, a suburb of Tamale.



Meanwhile, a powerful delegation from the Gbewaa Palace led by Zangbalung lana Dr Yakubu Mahama has signed the book of condolence in honour of the British Monarch at the British High Commission in Accra.



The Zangbalung lana was accompanied by the Secretary of Ndan Ya-Na Abukari II, Abdul Rahman Mohammed and some Dagomba chiefs based in the nation’s capital.