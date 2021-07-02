You are here: HomeNews2021 07 02Article 1300072

General News of Friday, 2 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

#QuarteyIsWorking: Social Media users praise Greater Accra Regional Minister

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Henry Quartey, Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey, Greater Accra Regional Minister

• Social Media users have praised the Greater Accra Regional Minister for his effort in ensuring that Accra is decongested

Henry Quartey, since assuming office, has been working on relocating traders to make way for easy flow of traffic in the capital city

• He has been described as the pace-setter for other regional ministers

Scores of social media users have hailed the Greater Accra Regional Minister for his effort in making sure the capital city is clean and decongested.

Mr Quartey has taken the initiative to relocate and decongest traders and hawkers in some parts of the city to foster development.

In his recent ‘Let Make Accra Work’, the minister led a team of task force officers to relocate some onion sellers at the Agbogbloshie market to Adjen Kotoku.

The relocation has brought some backlash and misunderstanding between the traders and the task force officer, but, Mr Quartey is focused on ensuring that the city becomes a better place.

Here are some reactions from social media users:

























Join our Newsletter