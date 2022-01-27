Quality of teaching can't be guaranteed if we're forced back into the classroom - Gyampo

General News of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

The General Secretary for the University Teachers Association (UTAG), Prof Ransford Gyampo, has warned that the government and other stakeholders that an attempt to forcefully drag teachers back to the classroom will be at the peril of students.



The National Labour Commission has insisted that the strike by UTAG is illegal and that the teachers should go back to the classroom.



But members of UTAG have been adamant and have insisted that until they are given better conditions of service, they do not intend to go back to the classroom.



In a post shared on social media, Ransford Gyampo who has been very vocal in the current strike by UTAG members indicated that it will be very worrying for government not to heed to their demands but use technicalities to force them into the classroom.



He indicated that quality of education can never be done under duress and therefore if they are forced, teachers will have to take a stance on the kind of education to be provided to students in the various Universities across the country.



“Can an ANGRY and HUNGRY TEACHER who is on strike be forced back to the classroom using procedural technicalities? Can quality teaching be done under duress? We will be law-abiding but will remain RESOLUTE in our ACTION,” he said in a post shared on Facebook.