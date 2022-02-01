Quality health care woos investors – Afenyo-Markin

Health News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

The Deputy Majority Caucus leader in Parliament and Member of Parliament for the Effutu Constituency, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, has said the provision of quality health care is the primary source of wooing investment into a community.



He reiterated that investors consider the healthy nature of communities as the primary reason for siting their investments in such areas, as this has a tendency of affecting the growth of the community.



At a brief but colourful ceremony to inaugurate an ultra-modern health facility fully funded by the Member of Parliament at Dayasaw, a community in the Effutu Municipal Assembly, Hon. Afenyo-Markin pledged to work together with all stakeholders in the health sector to extend quality health care so as to attract investments into the Municipality.



To realise this dream, the Member of Parliament assured the people of Effutu of the completion of two other major health facilities he began by the close of 2022 to make health care accessible to the people.



The two facilities include a children’s hospital which when completed will not only serve the people of Effutu but the Central Region in general since it will serve as the only children’s hospital facility in the region.



Acknowledging the contribution of past leaders in the Municipality, Mr. Afenyo-Markin was joined by the Paramount Chief of the Effutu Traditional Area, Nenyi Ghartey IV, and the Municipal Chief Executive, Alhaji Zubairu Kassim, to name the facility after a former M.P. and Deputy Health Minister under the erstwhile Kufour administration, Samuel Owusu Agyei – who played an instrumental role in the siting and construction of the Trauma Specialist Centre at Winneba.



The Municipal Chief Executive of the Effutu Municipal Assembly, Alhaji Zubairu Kassim, noted that completion and handing over of the Samuel Owusu Agyei Health Centre at Dayasaw by the Member of Parliament is an indication that the ‘Effutu Dream’ to attract investors into the area is on course – adding that the NPP government prioritises quality healthcare delivery.



He appealed to residents of the area and its neighbouring communities to patronise the facility to seek quality health care and advised personnel who will be posted there to be professional in the discharge of their duties.



On her part, the Municipal Director of Health Services, Madam Mariata Seidu, lauded the MP for the immense support her outfit has been receiving.



Commissioning the Health Centre, according to her, brings to five the number of such facilities constructed by the Member of Parliament and handed over for healthcare delivery in the Municipality since 2019.