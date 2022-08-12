Quality education is a combined responsibility of all - PTA executive

Regional News of Friday, 12 August 2022

Source: Sampson Manu

Daniel Asare, the Financial Secretary of the Parents Association of AngloGold Ashanti School has appealed to parents especially in the public schools not to leave the burden of promoting quality education solely on the government.



Interacting with the media after he led the PTA of AGA School to handover over two projects to the AGA School, Mr. Asare said to ensure quality education, parents must play a supportive role to ensure government achieves that target.



The Parents Association in their quest to contribute to the enhancement of the standard of education in the school funded the construction of a Preschool Play Center Project and a mechanised borehole with 20,000 liters water reservoir, all to the tune of One Hundred and Ten Thousand Ghana Cedis (Ghs 110,000.00).



Mr. Asare mentioned that key pillars to promoting quality education include but not limited to providing quality teachers, ensuring the use of quality learning equipment and professional development, and creating secure and conductive quality learning environments for the students. Out of these pillars, he added, parents have a role to play in providing a massive contribution to achieving them.



Parents must contribute to the sustainability of free SHS



Contributing to the ongoing debate for parents to support the sustainability of Government's flagship program Free Senior High School, Mr. Daniel Asare lauded the program and emphasized that parents can also contribute to assisting the government in delivering quality education to break the cycle of poverty and improve the socio-economic development of the nation.



Citing, the contribution of parents to the AGA school, he mentioned that the Parents of the AGA School have over the years contributed massively towards the quality education of their wards – the recent amongst was a resolution by parents to contribute an amount of Four Hundred Ghana Cedis (400ghs) per child per term as facility maintenance fee for the Junior High School which is a private/public Partnership of Government and AGA.



He appealed to the school authorities to take good care of the facility and make good use of it for the betterment of the students.



The Executive director of the school - Mr. Simon Peter Atta Cato lauded the Parent Association of the AGA School for their cooperation and contribution over the years to the quality education of their wards.



He underscored the strategic nature of the two projects. He said " this modern playground has come at the right time; at a time where children will need a safe and sound environment to play. The borehole will also ensure a constant supply of water to the school."



He added his voice to calls for parents to support the Government to promote quality education in the country.