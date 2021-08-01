Quality education deals with poverty - Rev Ntim Fordjour

General News of Sunday, 1 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rev John Ntim Fordjour, Deputy Minister for Education, has stated that quality education will help deal with poverty.



The Minister, who is also the MP for Assin South, made this know during a two-day tour to some selected schools within his Constituency.



The selected schools also received some donations from the minister. The school's include Assin Manso SHS - which happens to be Ntim Fordjour's alma mater - Assin Amoabin DA Primary and Assin Asamankese DA JHS.



Rev Ntim Fordjour also urged the pupils and students of the schools he visited to commit themselves to improved learning outcomes and become innovative in their studies so as to be empowered above the limitations of poverty which is the bane of any underserved community.



He said the government is committed to ensuring the reading and writing proficiency of every school-going Ghanaian child by the age of ten years.



To this end, it will put in place the conducive learning environment and the necessary interventions to guarantee this outcome.



“Children are the future of the country, and nothing should hinder them from achieving their dreams. There are, among them, those with exceptional talents and skills, gifted and talented kids and they need to be guided and mentored appropriately," the Deputy Minister said.



Some of the items the minister presented to the schools included Exercise books, sets of crayons, Pencil packs, veronica buckets, handwashing soap and a digital piano.



On behalf of the School, The Headmaster, Mr. Seth Adjei thanked the Deputy Minister for the items and promised to put them to good use.



Present were some Traditional Rulers, the Representative of the District Director of Education, Mr. Alex Adjei, and Officials of the Ministry of Education.



