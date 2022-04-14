Quality Grain Scandal: I lost confidence in the judiciary – Fmr Agric Minister

General News of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Former Minister of Agriculture under the Rawlings Regime, Alhaji Ibrahim Adam has revealed that he lost confidence in the judiciary after his incarceration in the quality grain scandal.



According to him, he had nothing to do with the project yet was prosecuted and jailed for two years suspecting it was politically motivated.



In a restreamed interview on Motion TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the former lawmaker for Choggo/Tishigu constituency in the Northern Region said he was shocked that he was even put him in the dock to answer.



He is optimistic that posterity will vindicate him someday insisting he never caused any financial loss to the state for which reason he spent two years at the Kumasi Central Prisons.



“Those who knew about the project were very shocked to see me in the dock. The quality grain issue was contentious and I would say I lost confidence in the judiciary to some extent because the writing was clear on the wall that I had nothing to do with what they were talking about.



"Procurements and what not…I was the Minister of Agriculture at that time. I was Minister of Trade and not even Minister of Trade I was a Member of Parliament. I did not know the project had even taken off until they came for the supplementary loan in parliament.



"They came with their documents to convince us to support them with a supplementary loan…I did not know. The Ministers who presided over this incidentally were not mentioned at all”, he disclosed.