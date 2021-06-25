Quack doctor, 30-year-old woman arrested for operating illegal health facility

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 25 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Police have arrested a 56-year-old man alleged to have been practising as a doctor and operating a health facility from his residence at Assin Adadientem No. 2.



The alleged quack doctor, Samuel Odartei and his 30-year-old daughter, Alberta Lanuekor were arrested by a team made of the Complaints and Investigative Unit of the Ghana Medical and Dental Council and officers from the Assin Adadeintem Police command.



According to a report by Adom News, the suspect was picked up based on information gathered by the Police.



The suspect before his arrest is said to have been providing medical services to the people of Assin Adadientem township and other surrounding villages.



The team upon arriving at the facility met Alberta Lanuekor in a pair of gloves dressing a patients wound while others were waiting in a queue.



She was then taken to the police station together with other evidence including prescriptive and over the counter medicines picked up from the facility.



The alleged quack doctor and his daughter are both currently in police custody assisting in investigations.