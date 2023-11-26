Qnet’s Free Financial Literacy programme reaches over 700

General News of Sunday, 26 November 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

FinGreen, a financial literacy programme by QNET, an international wellness and lifestyle focused direct selling company, has successfully trained around 700 people including small business owners, young adults, and women running micro enterprises, in Accra, as well as in the regional capital of the Volta Region, Ho.



FinGreen was launched by QNET in October in partnership with esteemed Ghanaian accounting firm JA Abrahams, as a free programme to benefit the underserved communities in Ghana, which are often vulnerable to financial scams and predatory lending, due to limited financial literacy. FinGreen focuses on young adults, women, and small-scale business owners, providing them with the tools necessary for informed personal and business-related financial decisions.



The launch event of FinGreen, held in Accra on October 24, 2023, drew an impressive array of attendees, including financial experts, banking sector leaders, university professors, local government officials, students, and female traders, alongside significant media coverage. This gathering highlighted the critical need for financial literacy and showcased FinGreen's comprehensive approach to addressing these challenges.



Voices from the Ground



Mr. Lawrence Adjatey a manager of a small savings and money-lending scheme popularly called ‘Susu’, said he learnt how to manage the funds of susu contributors better and how to make faster and more accurate financial decisions that would improve the scheme.



Ms. Abass Bushira, a young woman leading an agricultural venture said: “The FinGreen training felt like it was designed with me in mind. The curriculum covered topics such as budgeting, investment strategies, debt management, banking, financial planning and others. These are areas that are very relevant to my business and personal finance. I really learnt a lot and I’m in the process of improving my business and my life.”



According to Robert Kwasi Asmah, a level 400 of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, he learnt how to manage his finances better and how to analyse risk factors that affect his finance. He added that he is now in a better position to advise others on how to manage their personal finances.





FinGreen's curriculum, tailored to the Ghanaian context, is designed to be accessible and relevant, ensuring participants can apply their newfound knowledge effectively. The programme is facilitated through a strategic collaboration with J. A. Abrahams & Co, a distinguished 65-year-old firm with extensive expertise in assurance services, accountancy, tax, and business advisory services. The first phase began in October and will run through December 2023.



FinGreen is fully aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the Addis Ababa Agenda, recognizing that achieving financial inclusion is a critical component of sustainable development. Since its launch in 2022 in Nigeria and Turkey, QNET’s FinGreen has empowered about 2200 individuals to take control of their financial future.