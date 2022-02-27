Qnet agent commits suicide at Koforidua

Regional News of Sunday, 27 February 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A man believed to be an independent representative of network marketing company ,Qnet, has committed suicide by hanging at Koforidua-Oyoko in the Eastern Region



The deceased, name yet to be disclosed, was found hanging on the tree by residents .



The residents alleged he came to the area last year to work as Qnet agent .



The cause of his action is not known.



However Starr News has gathered that few days before his death there was some serious confusion at the Qnet office.



The body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue pending autopsy and identification by Police .



Qnet has over 350,000 agents operating as independent representatives in Ghana with offices across the country without any form of supervision.



However the company has been accused of using dubious means to defraud thousands of people across the country and held many victims hostage.



Many of the victims are held hostage .



Starr FM Investigation



Starrfm.com.gh published on March 15, 2021 that scores of Ghanaians and some West African nationals risk being defrauded by agents of network marketing company Qnet Ghana.



Many Independent Representatives (IRs) or agents in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital, operating as agents of the company are using what appears to be deceptive business modules to recruit people as independent representatives.



A young man who identified himself as Elvis Nelson Ayittey -Manager and Qnet agent, explained that to be registered as an Independent Representative, the individual must buy a form of at least Ghc100 and pay at least Ghc4,200 for the purchase of a product online and additionally pay Ghc400 hostel fee.



He added that after payment, an online dollar account would be created for the individual to receive payment of commission twice daily after referring two others to also purchase a product



“To join this company, you have to purchase a product before. I hope he mentioned the prices to you. The least priced products are the chi -pendant which is ghc4,200 and the bio-dic is Ghc4,300. There is a way that we can do it for you to secure an account but without. getting the product that is paying ghc2,800. The company operates in 184 countries,42 is in Africa so they use one common platform. So, we are going to create international account for you so that you can use to get the product. This business is a form of E-commerce so you can do it to attach any work that you do. If you want to come and stay here add just Ghc400 to the amount to make it ghc4,600 or Ghc4,700” He said



“The advertising of the product is not about the number of people that you are going to advertise to. It is a form of teamwork. I started this business 16th of April last year things have changed in my life. I have many people. I have an office at Cape coast. Every week you will get commission. If you get 60 people under you, you will make $5000 every week. So, try and join.so are you going to fill the form. For the money, you can pay in installment. The forms are from GH100 upwards “The manager was captured on tape .



Apparently, the Qnet agent has a school attached to the network marketing as new recruits are made to register for online diploma and degree courses allegedly affiliated to Quest International University. He said Diploma and Degree certificates will be awarded depending on the course one pursues.



QNET has maintained that it is a direct selling company that provides customers around the world with unique high-quality products and services while giving customers the opportunity to build a sales business by promoting the products. Qnet sells products online to clients.



The company trades products ranging from energy, nutrition, personal care, luxury and collectables, accessories, cosmetics, vehicles, holidays and education among others



Under its business module, independent representatives” (IRs) of the company receive $250 commission after they introduce the products to six people, placing three people on their left and three people on their right, described as two ‘legs’. When an IR introduces a new customer who then becomes an IR if they so wish, the original IR benefits (by receiving bonus points) from the success of their recruit.



These bonus points build up on only one of the IR’s legs. The IR must then introduce the product for a new customer to purchase it and also become an IR to add up to the monthly commission.



Some 14 agents of Qnet were arrested last year and we’re standing trial before the Koforidua Circuit Court.