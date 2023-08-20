Qatar Charity airlifts some 20 Ghanaian orphans to Mecca for Umra

Regional News of Sunday, 20 August 2023

Source: Qatar Charity - Ghana

As part of activities to impact on the psycho-social development of orphans, Qatar Charity, an international non-governmental organization, has airlifted some 20 Ghanaian orphans to Mecca for a tourism, social, and educational experience.



The trip, which is set to commence on August 20, 2023, from the Kotoko International Airport to Jeddah, in Saudi Arabia, is to open the minds of these orphans and to prepare their minds for greater achievements.



The trip will last for some 8 nights in Mecca and is comprised of a total number of a 26-member delegation, including the Qatar Charity team.



In an interview, the Country Director, Hasan Owda, who led the delegation, said the main essence of the trip is to create an avenue for these orphans from Ghana to embark on Umrah tours of Mecca and some of the historic landmark places of Islam.



He indicated that during these eight nights, the children will engage in sports and academic competitions with other orphans from other countries, who would equally be participating in the program.



Some of the historic landmark areas they will tour include the Zam-Zam, Shafa and Marwah, the Holy Kaba, the spot of Abraham, the Medina Mosque, the Quran factory, Buruj Al Haram, Masjid Taneen, the Place of the Holy Prophet of Islam and his grave, etc.



According to the director, all preparations have been done to convey the children from their homes to Kotoka International Airport and to Saudi Arabia, and back to their homes in Ghana.



All hotel, shopping, and accommodation arrangements have been done ahead of time for the trip and accommodation.











