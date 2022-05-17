QNET marks Eid in Ghana by donating toKumasii south hospital

General News of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

E-commerce based Direct Selling giant, QNET, is marking the auspicious festival of Eid-al-Fitr by donating food items, groceries, assorted drinks and toiletries to the Kumasi South Hospital in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.



The donation is made by QNET as part of its annual Ramadan charity initiative to honour the holy month of fasting, an important time for millions of Muslims around the world who mark this period with prayer, reflection, charity, and a communal sense of belonging.



“For many years now, QNET has been organising a global giving initiative to communities in need to mark Ramadan and Eid, true to the spirit of our company’s mission, RYTHM – Raise Yourself To Help Mankind. We are acutely aware of the inequalities that exist around the world and it is our commitment to the communities we do business in, to play an active role in addressing some of these issues.



While we support several longer term community development projects through our corporate foundation, during this holy month, we take the opportunity to express our gratitude for what we have by sharing with those who are less fortunate,” Biram Fall, QNET Regional General Manager explained.



QNET’s mission of RYTHM, an acronym for ‘Raise Yourself To Help Mankind’, is the driving force of the company’s focus on empowering people and communities, so that they have the ability to uplift themselves and make a difference.



Last year, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, QNET donated large 47.2 KG Oxygen Cylinders, Medical Regulators, Wheelchairs, and crutches to the Ghana Police Hospital at Cantonment in Accra and to the Komfo Anokye Hospital in Kumasi. This medical equipment and items helped the hospital cater to the healthcare of patients during a critical time.



Also in the past, QNET supported multiple community programs and organisations and extended aid to the vulnerable, carried out relief projects, donated food items, personal protective gear, provided multiple units of its flagship HomePure air purifier and water purification products to hospitals and medical stations among other socially responsible initiatives and projects.



Receiving the donation on behalf of the Hospital, Mr. Gyamfi Yeboah, Chief Administrator for the Kumasi South Hospital, thanked QNET and promised the items would be put to good use.



QNET’s grass-roots business model fuelled by the power of e-commerce has helped empower millions of entrepreneurs in more than 100 countries worldwide.

"As a global company with nearly a thousand employees and millions of customers in approximately 100 countries, QNET is committed to being a purpose-driven company that is driving change in the lives of our people, our communities, and the planet." Mr. Fall concluded.