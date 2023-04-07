'Putting you first' – Linda Ocloo to people of Shai Osudoku as she launches 3rd term bid

Politics of Friday, 7 April 2023

Source: Michael Teye, Contributor

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for the Shai Osudoku Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Honourable Linda Akweley Ocloo said her campaign towards her third term bid will not be based on experiment but on experience.



Miss Ocloo taking a cue from former President Mahama’s call that the NDC needs experience and not experiment said the party needs to harness its experience ahead of the 2024 elections.



Launching her 2024 parliamentary bid with the slogan, ‘putting you first,’ at Dodowa after a successful vetting on Monday, the politician in a message to delegates and party faithful said, “The 2024 elections for the NDC is not going to be based on an experiment. It will be based on experience. Let’s appreciate our experience while working towards victory in 2024. We are going to build the Shai-Osudoku Constituency together.”



The parliamentarian currently serving her second term in office launched her third term bid towards the 2024 parliamentary elections.



The three-horse keen race for the Shai-Osudoku seat includes the three-term former MP for the area, David Tetteh Assumeng, and former Executive Director of the National Service Scheme and a Research Fellow at the Institute of African Studies (IAS), University of Ghana, Legon, Dr. Michael Kpessah-Whyte who has been knocking on the doors of the delegates since 2016.



Miss Ocloo expressed satisfaction at the progress made in the area following a message of progress she swore to the people six years ago to make the constituency a beautiful arena of progress and development.



Outlining some of the progress made in various sectors over her first and second terms so far, she said her success in the education and health sectors, provision of classroom infrastructure to many schools, lobbying for the construction of a health facility at Odumse as well as supporting the Agortor Clinic Project and connecting many communities to the national grid under the rural electrification project were visible for all to see.



She also mentioned the extension of water facilities to communities, sinking boreholes in deprived communities, lobbying for many Water Closet facilities to some communities, and lobbying for the recruitment of some youth into the security forces amongst others.



Espousing what she called a “unique programme for the development of our Constituency,” the legislator said there was a need to lobby for the construction of toilet facilities at Wedokum, Salem, Doryumu, Asutsuare Junction, and Apperkon, adding that discussions for the possible start of the Salem Water Closet Project under the Health Fund were already underway.



Some communities in the constituency including Ningokope, Lorlorvor, Fevlokope, Dedenya and Fiakonya continue to grapple with water challenges but the lawmaker said negotiations were in the offing with notable stakeholders to address the problem as well as completing some rural electrification projects at Narhkope, Gozakope, Nyapienya, Dedenya, and Manya Jorpanya.



She also mentioned ongoing efforts to build markets and lobby for some roads to be constructed in the area.



With many roads in the constituency in deplorable shape, the lawmaker said she has raised the topic on the floor of Parliament with the firm assurance from the Minister of roads of government’s efforts to work on the roads, particularly the Doryumu Junction – Ayikuma, Asutsuare – Aveyime and Agortor – Osuwem roads which have been awarded on contracts.



