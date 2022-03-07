Putin's message to Ghana causes stir on social media

General News of Monday, 7 March 2022

Ghana marks 65th Independence Anniversary



Akufo-Addo warns against coups



Putin sends a message to Ghana



A message from Russian President, Vladimir Putin, to Ghana on the occasion of the country’s 65th Independence Anniversary appears to have made some Ghanaians uncomfortable, per their social media posts.



The Russian Embassy in Accra on Sunday, March 6, 2022, issued a heartfelt message to the country from its president, Vladimir Putin.



The Embassy tweeted, “President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message on the occasion of the 65th Anniversary of the Independence Day of the Republic of Ghana!”



A section of the statement from Putin accompanying the tweet also read: “The relations between Russia and Ghana is traditionally of a friendly nature. I am convinced that the further development of a constructive bilateral dialogue and partnership meets the interest of our peoples, contributing to the peace and security on the African continent.”



The message from Putin might have come from a good place but some Ghanaians are concerned that the Russian leader recognizes the country.



Whiles some view it as an indication of the good ties that exist between Ghana and the country which was facilitated by Nkrumah’s engagement with the then Soviet Union, others are also scared.



Their apprehension stems from the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and some statements by some government officials.



To these people, Putin albeit indirectly is warning Ghana not to take a side on the issue and that any position to the contrary could spell doom for the country.



Read some of the comments below:





So Putin knows Ghana exist? pic.twitter.com/o08upqrkIq — Don (@Opresii) March 6, 2022

putin indirectly telling ghana to back off cos “wo russia wobeti” — dracojeremy???????????? (@jeremyb___) March 6, 2022

Ghana Russia trade reached an all time high of $257 in 2016. They most sell fuel and fertilisers to us. We’ve related with them diplomatically for 64 years.



This is President Putin and Ghana’s ambassador to Russia, Dr. Akyaa Opoku-Ware (Daughter of the late Asantehene) pic.twitter.com/ImkaKvfsAi — StatsGH (@StatsGH) March 7, 2022

Vladimir Putin congratulates Ghana on her 65th Independence pic.twitter.com/cSvxlCg7hP — Africa Info 247 (@SmartAtuadi) March 6, 2022

I don’t remember the last time Putin wished Ghana on our independence day



As he see say we voted against him on the UN Security Council. your man wan tear we warning to stay out of what’s happening ???????????? — KELEWELE JOINT ???? (@ANKAMAGYIMI__) March 6, 2022

♨️Good he has made it a point to respect the independence day celebration of Ghana. Tell Putin to respect the fact that Ukraine is a sovereign state pic.twitter.com/OQjK5TjXnU — UkrianeWarReports (@WarReportUk) March 6, 2022

President of Russia, Vladimir Putin congratulates Ghana on 65th Independence Day anniversary#GhanaAt65 #Moscow pic.twitter.com/6wUqdDw2vc — Isaac Acquaye-Hopeson (@GoOlofofo) March 7, 2022

President Putin sent Ghana a congratulatory message❤. — BaobabWura????❤ (@ewe_geniality) March 6, 2022

Putin wishing Ghana a happy Independence Day in a nutshell: https://t.co/g2cUBHZaTz pic.twitter.com/9u2RBFXVMh — Just kemi. (@ElikemV) March 6, 2022

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE GHANA



My new movie???????? ‘LUCKY CHAP’ on YouTube



And, I heard the Russian president PUTIN has wished Ghana???? a happy independence????. errrrm pls we beg Russian president???????? he shouldn’t recognize Ghana. pls we don’t want any problems plsss ???????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/anLDhz0bCC — WATABOMSHELL (@EnockDarko14) March 6, 2022

Putin thinks he's slick,& that Ghanaians are stupid! This is only being said as a way to gain favor with Ghana due to the well known tribal nationalism rivalry between them,& Nigeria. He knows that 200 Nigerians went to go help Ukraine fight them off. Ghana,don't fall for this! https://t.co/5VgsmnJVg9 — ????$IR G.B.$.???????? (@GRE8TBLACKSHARK) March 6, 2022