Put your house in order – UFP slams NDC over minority’s vote fiasco

The United Front Party (UFP) has expressed its disappointment in the minority caucus of parliament over the recent approval of some six ministers nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to UFP, the decision by some members of the caucus to defy the directive by their party, the National Democratic Congress to vote in favour of the approval of the ministers cast doubts over the prospects of Ghana’s democracy.



“The actions and inactions of the Minority Group in recent times has cast doubts over our Democracy and its ability to deliver the required fruits and necessary dividends for the people of Ghana when desired. We therefore call on the NDC, the largest Opposition Party, to put its house in order and provide a viable alternative to the current Administration, which has proved itself so far clueless, mediocre and sub-standard,” the party said in a statement dated Wednesday, March 29, 2023, and signed by its leader and founder, Dr Nana Agyenim Boateng.



UFP thus called on the NDC to ensure discipline within its ranks and live up to its role as the leading opposition party in the country.



“The Ghanaian people can no longer look up to the NPP led government to deliver us from this economic mess. This is why we; the smaller opposition parties look to the NDC to lead the way to bring the needed change that Ghanaians so much cherish and desire. The NDC Party must be seen as being disciplined, instilling discipline in its rank and file, and disciplining persons who go against Party directives. Considering the depravation, the Akufo Addo-Bawumia Government has plunged this country into, the largest opposition NDC putting its House in order and ensuring a United Front at all times is the first step and test towards delivering the Ghana We Want,” the statement added.



UFP further addressed some issues including the upcoming flagbearer contest of the NDC as well as plans by the Electoral Commission to introduce a new C. I. making the Ghana Card the sole identification card for the registration of newly eligible voters.



The party also petitioned the NDC to disqualify its former General Secretary, Prince Moses Zakaria from contesting in their upcoming parliamentery primaries in the Madina Constituency.



"We also wish to, as a Party, warn and urge the NDC not to entertain persons such as our former General Secretary, Mr. Prince Moses Zakaria, who we hear intends to contest for the Parliamentary seat of the people of Madina on the ticket of the NDC. Mr. Zakaria, our immediate-past General Secretary, was dismissed for anti-Party conduct due to his affiliation with and leaking of sensitive information to the NPP. Until we removed him as a General Secretary of our Party, he worked against the NDC. We also do not have any record of him having officially resigned from our party as a member. It is for this reason that his nomination was a shock to us as a party.



"Such character and conduct from an individual who in our books remains a member of our Party gives cause for concern and leads to situations of party disloyalty, part of which is being witnessed with the current challenges of the Minority Group in Parliament. The NDC must not allow and tolerate such individuals, as it our duty to restore and reward values of truth, integrity, honesty, loyalty, and selfless service, to our body politics. As a Party, we have officially Petitioned the NDC leadership in respect of this matter and are available to provide further evidence if need be," it stated.



