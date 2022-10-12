Put the interest of people you serve first at all times – CJ to new JUSAG executives

General News of Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah has admonished the newly elected executives of the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) to put the interest of the people they are elected to serve first at all times.



According to Justice Anin-Yeboah, who was adjudged the best labour-friendly CJ by the association earlier in August, his office will continue to accord the new leadership of JUSAG all the necessary support they need to ensure that their term in office is a success.



The CJ made this call during the swearing-in of new JUSAG executives after the two terms of Mr Alex Nartey had come to an end.



On August 4, this year, members of JUSAG elected their new leadership during the association’s 1st Quadrennial Delegates’ Conference held at the University of Health and Allied Sciences.



The conference was on the theme: ‘Enhancing rule of law through e-Justice in the digitized economy: The role of the Judicial Service.’



The six-member executive team led by Samuel Afotey Otu who took over from Alex Nartey were sworn in by Her Ladyship, Justice Charity Irene Larbi, a Justice of the Court of Appeal.



New JUSAG Executives



The new executives of JUSAG for the next four years are Samuel Afotey Otu, president, Samuel Lartey, Vice president, Brother Abdulai Yakubu, General Secretary, Joyce Assan, Deputy General Secretary, Brother Owusu Kankam, Treasurer and sister Hannah Boachie, Women’s Commissioner.



Legacy



The outgoing president of JUSAG, Mr Alex Nartey, in his handing-over message, touted some of his administration’s achievements including staff having to pursue higher education without resigning from the service.



He also indicated that his two terms from (2014 to 2022) have seen several developments that have led to the improvement of a lot of judicial service workers.



He said, during his time in office, they negotiated judicial service workers out of the single spin salary structure, and got the policy of study leave which was abolished by the service reinstated, leading to about 50 staff of the judicial service going on to study law to become lawyers.



Open door policy



The new president of JUSAG, Samuel Afotey Otu, in his statement after the swearing-in ceremony, expressed that, his team are deeply grateful for the confidence reposed in them by the staff of the judicial service.



He assured that he will keep an open-door policy throughout his period in office.



“The good of JUSAG depends on every little contribution from every one of us. Yes, we are the leaders, but we need everyone’s cooperation to be able to lead well. Every thought, suggestion and experience are all welcome to make JUSAG more resilient and beneficial to all,” Afotey Otu, the JUSAG president said.