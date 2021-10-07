Put development ahead of partisanship - Henry Quartey

Regional News of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Source: GNA

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, says the beauty of democracy is putting development ahead of political affiliations and tribal persuasions.



“Development must be the central focus of political governance. We must, therefore, work together irrespective of our political affiliation for the general interest of the country, region or society and community we live in,” Mr Quartey said at Ashaiman.



Mr Quartey, who was speaking after the confirmation of Albert Boakye Okyere as the Municipal Chief Executive for Ashaiman Municipal Assembly, called on the Assembly Members to reduce extreme partisanship, which would impede the development of the municipality.



The Greater Accra Regional Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso Central, charged the MCE to quickly start work to develop the municipality and contribute to the development of the region at large, adding that his doors were ever opened for support and guidelines.



Mr Okyere was elected for the second term as Ashaiman MCE, obtaining 24 'yes' votes, representing 96 per cent.



He commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the confidence reposed in him and the massive effort through the works of the Regional Minister and party executives to ensure his nomination and confirmation for a second term.



He also applauded, the Member of Parliament for Ashaiman Constituency, traditional leaders, religious leaders, party members for their unflinching support.



Mr Okyere said his second term would be an all-inclusive term to develop the municipality, adding that "the second is going to be a different term altogether."



Ernest Henry Norgbey, the Member of Parliament for Ashaiman Constituency, said he was ready to support the MCE to strive for development.



He said had no challenges with the MCE for the past four years and pleaded for a collective effort to develop Ashaiman.



Mr Norgbey said for Ashaiman to work, leaders must work together and urged the MCE to call him at any point in time, saying "we must work hand in hand to develop our own."



The Ashaiman Municipal Assembly has 17 electoral areas and shares boundaries with Kpone-Katamanso Municipal and Tema West Municipal.