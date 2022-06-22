Put $500 million into agriculture instead of National Cathedral - Lawyer Anokye Frimpong

Politics of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Anokye Frimpong, a Ghanaian Lawyer, and Historian has expressed his opinion that the President should put 500 million US dollars into the country’s agriculture instead of building the National Cathedral.



He made this comment on GTV Breakfast Show on Wednesday, June 22.



“The National Cathedral is a historic project that will provide a sacred space and infrastructure for the formal religious activities of the nation, like state funerals and presidential inaugural services,” states nationalcathedralghana.org.



Lawyer Anokye Frimpong said, “the time that you are spending close to one billion and you will see that it will hit one billion dollars on National Cathedral, then it becomes a misplaced priority”. According to him, “The money can be channeled into other things.”



Lawyer Anokye Frimpong said, “the nation doesn’t need it, nobody has ever said it is needed and even in the President’s own manifesto, he didn’t say that it was something we needed, he said in his manifesto things we needed such as free education, one district, one dam, he knew we needed it for agriculture.”



The Lawyer questioned, “Are you saying that from 1957 to date, Ghana has had a religious crisis? the answer is no…” He continued by saying, “Put 500 million US dollars into agriculture instead of the National Cathedral, in less than a year, the country will be self-sufficient at least in food production.”



“Instead of the President crying for alternative solutions, we have the solution here, plenty of land.”



He concluded, “I believe that we need a change of mind, a change of heart, and a change of idiosyncrasy so that the nation can move on”.