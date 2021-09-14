'Push, push' - WASSCE candidate delivers baby while writing exams

Regional News of Tuesday, 14 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• A student of Gushegu SHS delivered a baby while writing her WASSCE paper



• She delivered the baby at the school's administration block



• Her friend assisted her in the delivery of her baby boy





“Push harder, we can see your baby's head.”



These were the words of the friend who acted as a Midwife in the delivery of a baby boy by a final year student of Gushegu Senior High School. She went into labour while seating for a paper in the 2021 West African Senior High School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



The new mother, name withheld, called the attention of an invigilator when her water broke in the exams hall where students were writing their English paper.



According to a teacher of Gusgu SHS, the student, never showed any sign of pregnancy. The Daily Graphic reports that school authorities expressed shock as there was not a single indication that the female student was pregnant.



The student delivered her baby while authorities were waiting to convey her to the nearest hospital.



"It was, therefore, surprising when she came out and she said she was in labour and was assisted by a friend to report at the administration block. While arrangements were being made to take her to the hospital, she delivered, with the assistance of her friend. To ensure the safety of both mother and the baby, they were still sent to the hospital,” the female teacher disclosed.



The newborn and her mother are reported to be in a safe condition. The final year boarding student, however, returned to the school to write the English paper