Purify your hearts - Muslims urged

Religion of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Source: GNA

The Greater Accra Regional Imam of the Ghana Muslim Mission (GMM), Imam Nurudeen Quaye, has asked Muslims to purify their hearts to please Allah.



He said it was important to work on the heart to make it spiritually upright to please only Allah so efforts at attaining paradise would not go down the drain.



Imam Quaye said this during the second session of the Ramadan Lectures Series organised by the GMM under the theme: “For the sake of Allah, the heart desires of a practicing Muslim.”



He said Muslims must understand the need to perform all acts of worship in sincerity, saying: “Allah has mentioned (Fiisibillilah) for the sake of Allah in over 242 verses in the Holy Quran, and anytime He does, He draws our attention to something He expects us to do according to his own methodology.”



The Regional Imam urged Muslims to reflect on the verses, understand what Allah meant, have a change of mindset and apply it as stated in the Quran, especially during the month of Ramadan.



Sheikh Dr Amin Bonsu, National Chairman, GMM, said Muslims must fear and obey Allah as their Creator because He appreciated them when they followed His commands, saying, fasting in the month of Ramadan was a command from Allah.



He said everything they did during the period was for their own good, stressing: “Let us observe the fasting with all devotion and sincerity and try as much as possible to mold our character to the best and satisfaction of Allah.”



Sheikh Bonsu said the Prophet Mohammed (SAW) stated that the best among humans were those who did things to benefit others and urged them to continue to offer help to anyone who came their way for the sake of Allah.



“I wish all Muslims a blessed Ramadan with the prayer that we use this opportunity to mold our character, maintain peace and come together to develop the Muslim community to the admiration of all.”