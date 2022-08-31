Purchase of auction cars by judges 'worrying' – Dafeamekpor reacts to A-G's report

General News of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rockson-Nelson Etse Dafeamekpor has expressed disappointment in the Judiciary following the Auditor-General’s 2021 report which showed some judges bought official vehicles through irregular processes.



The MP for South Dayi while speaking on Joy FM’s Top Story programme on Tuesday, stated that it is not pleasing for the judiciary to be found wanting in this regard.



“It is worrying that even in the 2021 report, these infractions are being flagged and cited by the Auditor-General and what is more worrying is that the Judiciary is the one involved,” he said.



He added, “so if the institution that determines the breach of law is itself engaged in the breach of law. Then we are in a deep situation.”



Background



The Auditor-General in his 2021 report submitted to Parliament has cited 19 past and current judges of Ghana’s superior courts for acquiring state vehicles – a move that contravenes Regulation 158 of the Public Financial Management Regulations, 2019 (L.I. 2378).



The said regulation 158 provides that the Principal Spending Officer of a covered entity shall obtain the prior written approval of the Minister for the transfer, exchange, sale, donation, contribution-in-kind, trust and any other disposal of any vehicles of the covered entity.



It further indicates that any such disposal, lease and other action referred to in Sub-regulation 1 that is made without the written approval of the Minister, is void.



However, the A-G's report states that the vehicles were “auctioned by the Service for GH¢1,023,507.96 without approval from the Minister of Finance.”







PEN/SARA