Pupils of Nima-Maamobi Cluster of schools ‘too stubborn’ for govt teachers to handle

General News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Teachers inside Government Primary and Junior High Schools in the Nima-Maamobi areas have expressed reservations about the stubbornness and truancy of their pupils.



In interviews off-camera with representatives of MyNewsGh.com, the teachers lamented the truancy of the pupils and general lack of discipline and respect for authorities by school pupils ranging between the ages of 12 and sometimes as high as 19.



With the ban on corporal punishment in Schools, the situation has become more dire with most teachers helpless about the situation.



A teacher lamented that even at the time corporal punishment was allowed, teachers faced risk of mob attack after the school as pupils report punishment to elder siblings and gangs who could accost teachers and deal with them.



“Just this morning, after the worship, we had to seize a jackknife from one pupil who had hidden it in his shots. Some of them bring crude implements like screwdrivers, razor blades and scissors to show they are tough to their peers and if we don’t take care, we ourselves can be attacked with these things because the indications show they can do it easily and rum home.” A teacher revealed.



“Anytime we spot any dangerous attitude and tell parents to come, they don’t report. And this too is not helping matters because we cannot do for parents what they can’t do at home.” The source added.



Most at risk, MyNewsGh.com learnt, are female teachers in the Nima Maamobi government schools who are neither feared nor respected by the pupils.



Some opinion leaders in the Nima Maamobi areas say the situation has been the same in the government schools in Nima Mamobi and Kanda since the early 90s with new generation of “stubborn” pupils replacing the other.



While the discipline situation in the government schools is bad, private schools within the same area are able to maintain a certain level of discipline with a high academic performance recorded.



The emerging Middle Class in the community prefers to send their kids to schools outside Maamobi and Nima like Jack & Jill, Roman Ridge among other top schools.



Stakeholders say there is a need for community leaders to assist government school clusters with teenage control.