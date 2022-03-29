Pupils in Upper West Akim sit on the floor to learn

Regional News of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The District Director of Education in the Upper West Akim District, Madam Yaa Rose Akinya has appealed to the District Chief Executive Eugene Sackey and the MP Fredrick Adom Obeng to come to the aid of the D/A Primary School in the community.



Pupils in the school are forced to sit on the floor during teaching and learning due to the lack of desks.



The school has taken several steps in getting desks for the pupils but all efforts have proved futile.



Reporting from the area, Rainbow Radio’s Prince Collins Bening said the school had appealed to the Parent-Teacher Association to assist them but nothing positive came out of it.



According to him, the parents claimed the government was providing free education for their wards hence saw no need to be the ones to pay for the desks.



The school is also lacking access to teaching and learning materials, a situation affecting the quality of teaching and learning.







