Pupils forced to stay at home following tidal wave destruction in Ketu South

Regional News of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

More children and women have become more vulnerable after the havoc caused by tidal waves in some coastal communities in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta region.



The waves which destroyed properties and took away the resident's livelihood on Sunday, 7 November 2021 at about 2am put most of the residents in a devastating condition.



A visit to Agavedzi, Amutinu and Adina on Tuesday, 9 November 2021 four days after the destruction, children of school going age were seen loitering about instead of being in their various classrooms.



On the beaches, children were in groups playing all types of games whilst others were seen swimming and some were busy combing through what the waves left behind, especially their books and clothing.



A primary five pupil, Deborah Dogbe said 'We were asleep when the waves entered our bed room, my bed including my school uniform, books, bag, shoes and clothes were all swept away that is why I did not go to school yesterday and today too. Even the dress I wore belong to a friend" she told GhanaWeb.



Another pupil, Prince Mawunya said 'The sea took away my school uniform, most of my books got wet and I am now drying some of them that is why I did not go to school. I will be waiting for my father to get me new uniforms and books to enable me resume"



Women who could not travel to nearby communities for place of abode were seen lying down on the beaches and the banks of the lagoon with the remaining of their belongings.



Others were seen busily arranging their bins, bags and vats out of the ruins of the wet rooms. They stated that, they are indeed drunk from Sunday night's sea water



For these residents, all they want is a sea defense wall and they want it now or never at least to avert another catastrophe which they are convinced might be worse, should the sea strike again.



A 68 year old homeless woman, sat under a tree, in front of a broken walls, which was once her home and surrounded by remaining of her belongings, a plastic chair, rubber bowl, a cutlass, cooking pot, a bottle, "Ghana must go" bag and wet clothes, said " All I can say now is to beg the government to lock the sea (defence wall) for us, at night I go to to the town to share a room with one of my siblings and during the day, this is where I sit looking at the bones of my house" she told GhanaWeb in a sad voice.



Assembly member, Clement Agbote for Blekusu electoral area, where they've already benefited from the sea defence wall said, 'I can say that, the sea defence wall that has been constructed in Blekusu and parts of Agavedzi has had a positive impact on the livelihood of the people" however, 'I will use this opportunity to appeal to government especially the minister of finance, the minister of works and housing to come to the aid of the people of Agavedzi, Amutinu, Salakofe and Adina"



For many children in the affected communities, they do not know their fate until their parents or government including benevolent people come to their aid with new school materials.



The situation is almost the same and in some cases worse than Ketu South in the Keta and Anloga Districts.