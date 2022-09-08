Punitive measures against unregistered SIM cards prudent - Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

General News of Thursday, 8 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Minister for Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has said owners of unregistered SIM cards should not blame their Service provider when the punitive measures agreed on, by the National Communications Authority (NCA) are applied against them.



In a Facebook post on Wednesday, 7 September 2022, the Minister stressed that: "I informed the media during my most recent meeting that the SIM registration exercise would not be extended past September 30.



"After evaluation at the end of August, it has been determined that starting the disciplinary steps outlined in the NCA press release is prudent."



She further stressed that: "Any SIM that has not yet been completely registered will be unable to use voice and Internet services. Afterward, using unregistered SIMs will be more expensive."



According to the Communications Minister, "At a subsequent press conference in September, the full scope of the sanctions will be revealed.



"If you suffer that fate as a result of your own inaction, kindly do not blame your service provider."



She added: "To be forewarned is to be forearmed."



The NCA, ahead of the 30 September deadline, has put in place punitive measures to ensure thar all unregistered SIM cards are registered.