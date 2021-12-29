Punishment for fake prophesies should be 10 years – Kyiri Abosom backs Police

General News of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Founder of Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly called Osofo Kyiri Abosom, has thrown his support behind the Ghana Police Service on the warning over false prophecies during 31st nights.



The Police Service has warned pastors and leaders of religious organizations in the country against prophecies that will incite and create panic among Ghanaians as 31st night inches close.



Some pastors have gained notoriety for wild prophecies and predictions that tend to create panic and fear among Ghanaians during all-night church services on December 31st.



The Police in a statement said such prophecies are offensive to the law and offenders will be held liable.



“A person found guilty under these laws could be liable to a term of imprisonment of up to five years.



“We therefore wish to caution all Ghanaians, especially religious groups and leaders to be measured in their utterances, especially how they communicate prophecies, which may injure the right of others and the public interest,” Director Public Affairs for Ghana Police, Supt. Alexander Kweku Obeng warned.



The move, according to Kyiri Abosom, would bring some level of sanity into Christendom and the country.



He commended the Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare and his team for coming out with the warning.



“It will let people come out with the truth. We are all going to be watchdogs on this 31st December 2021. Because we need to know those who will come out with the false prophecy. Even when I hear it I will report it.”



He continue “Now that we are heading to 31st December and the Police Administration has brought this law to halt the issue of false prophecy that causes fear and panic. It will keep some people’s mouths shut. Most of what they say doesn’t happen so what Dampare has instituted is good.



“However, whoever will come up with a false prophecy, the 5-years jail term is low, rather we can make it 10-years. So that people wouldn’t joke with the minds of Ghanaians and God. Let’s be alert and I support Dampare.”



