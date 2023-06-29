Punish 'ungrateful' Assin North people by denying them development – NPP Youth Organizer

Politics of Thursday, 29 June 2023

Bright Nyampong, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Youth Organizer for the Obuasi West Constituency in the Ashanti region, has urged the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led administration to penalize the residents of Assin North for voting against the ruling government's parliamentary candidate in the recent by-election.



Bright Nyampong expressed his disappointment, stating that the people of Assin North have demonstrated a lack of appreciation for the development initiatives undertaken by the government in their constituency.



Speaking in a panel discussion on Wontumi TV on June 27, 2023, he emphasized that the residents' decision to vote against the NPP candidate sends a message that they do not value the progress and advancements initiated by the government.



He then suggested that the president should redirect all construction materials in Assin North to the Ashanti region and focus on developing the area, as the people there are unwavering in their support for the NPP.



"We will plead with the president that the people of Assin North have proven that development doesn't count in voting, so we plead with them, with all due respect, the Ashanti region needs the development.



"Because for us, whether rain or shine, we will vote for NPP and every candidate it presents, so we plead that they should go and construct the Kwabre road, they should construct the Manso road, we plead the Suame interchange, they should do it for us."



He expressed frustration and labeled the decision of Assin North voters as ungratefulness, claiming that they do not appreciate the party's efforts and as a result, they should be punished.



"They should take all the machines from Assin North ... Kwabre people need them because they will vote for NPP candidate, Suame also needs them because they will vote for NPP candidate. We have seen that Assin North people don't like development. This is (so) ungratefulness, and I think the government should pay them well for that.



"It is about time that we should be fair, because the Ashanti region has always been grateful to the NPP party. I plead with Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Bawumia’s government that if they are ready to break the 8, and it is not about a mere slogan then they should focus on the Ashanti region.”



Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission of Ghana declared James Gyakye Quayson as the Member of Parliament-elect for the Assin North constituency on June 27, 2023, following the conclusion of the by-election. Quayson, who contested on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), emerged victorious with a significant margin.



According to the Electoral Commission's announcement, James Gyakye Quayson garnered a total of 17,245 votes, representing 57.56% of the total votes cast. His closest contender, Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), received 12,630 votes, accounting for 42.15% of the votes.



Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG) secured 87 votes, which represented 0.29% of the overall tally.



The by-election in Assin North was held to fill the parliamentary seat left vacant following a legal battle that questioned Quayson's eligibility to hold office due to dual citizenship concerns.





