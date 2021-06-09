Punish organizers of Sir John’s funeral – GMA

General News of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has charged the Ghana Police Service to arrest and prosecute organizers of the funeral for the former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie (Sir John).



Hundreds of mourners flouted the COVID-19 protocols and attended the funeral of the former general secretary of the NPP at Skora Wonoo over the weekend.



The funeral which was attended by President Akufo-Addo, Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Ministers of State, Members of Parliaments, police chiefs has been condemned by the GMA because there is a ban on such gatherings.



Speaking to Kwame Minkah on Dwaboase on power 97.9 FM Tuesday morning, Dr Titus Beyuo who expressed disappointment in President Akufo-Addo and his appointees described the gathering as reckless.



“We know there are laws and we know there are clear guidelines as to how to organize funerals and the number of people who can attend private burials,” he said and posited that the organizers of the funeral be arrested.



Recounting how the Christ Embassy Church flouted the protocols and being investigated, Dr Beyuo said “Just as they did to the Christ Embassy Church; we know the organizers of the programme are going through some form of investigation and we are even expecting them to be prosecuted so why should someone do the same thing and you expect us not to talk about it?



Asked what he makes of the fact that President Akufo-Addo and vice president Mahamadu Bawumia attended the funeral and drew a crowd to the funeral grounds, Dr Beyuo said “We are disappointed that since this issue happened they haven’t come out to condemn the act.”



He said that break in the law is a potential “super spreader” of the disease and added, we are expecting a rise in COVID-19 cases in the next 2 weeks.