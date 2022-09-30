Punish arrested ‘galamseyers’ without mercy – GMA to Judiciary

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 30 September 2022

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has urged the Judiciary to fast-track the trial of arrested illegal miners who it describes as saboteurs and punish them without mercy.



The Association has warned that the level of destruction as a result of illegal mining will have dire consequences on the health of Ghanaians.



The GMA has therefore urged the citizenry to expose those in the illegal act to save the environment from further destruction.



PRESS STATEMENT ON GALAMSEY



The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) have on numerous occasions issued Press Statements on the dire consequences of Galamsey on the health of Ghanaians.



It was the hope of the GMA that, these health warnings would have helped deter these unscrupulous individuals and organizations involved in illegal mining to curtail their activities.



Despite these reminders, the destruction of our lands and water bodies continue unabated and the situation is getting worse by the day which portends a bleak future for our country. Heavy machinery such as excavators continue to be used to destroy the rest of our already depleted forests and our water bodies are being heavily polluted with chemicals whose effects would last many generations to come even in communities far removed from these sites.



It is also apparent that some Political and Traditional Leaders directly or indirectly support these acts of sabotage against the nation. Our future as a country is at stake and it is time to name and shame. The GMA urges all Ghanaians to expose these individuals and organizations involved in the destruction of our lands and water bodies without fear or favour.



The Security Agencies should treat these individuals as criminals by arresting and prosecuting them swiftly. We urge the Courts to expedite the trials and punish these saboteurs without mercy when they are brought before them.



The GMA calls on all well-meaning Ghanaians, Civil Society groups including the Media to help mount sustained pressure on our Leaders, both Political and Traditional, to help save our country for posterity. We urge the President of the Republic of Ghana to take the necessary and urgent action to reverse this menace which threatens the future and the very survival of this country.



Thank you.

Dr. Frank Serebour President