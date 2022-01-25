Punish all those involved in Apiate explosion mayhem – Group demands

General News of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Massive explosion leaves 14 dead, several injured in Apiate



Rescue efforts underway



State Housing Company initiate process to begin construction of new homes



A group calling itself Ghana Environmental Advocacy Group is demanding thorough investigations into circumstances leading to the Apiate explosion on Thursday, January 20.



It avers in a statement that the investigations will result in identifying persons found to have acted callously on the day of the incident.



Ghana Environmental Advocacy Group indicated that such persons found to have been complicit in the discharge of their duties in the investigations should be made to face the full rigorous of the law.



The Ghana Police Service in a statement detailing what had happened in Apiate said a preliminary investigation into the cause of the explosion had established that a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion.



Reacting to the developments post the Apiate explosion, Ghana Environmental Advocacy Group also demanded strict implementation of laws guiding the transportation of explosives.



“We call for a Parliamentary Committee to undertake a thorough review of the incident and the steps that the Government intends to take to ensure compliance with existing laws regarding the transportation of explosive devices and flammable materials in the country.



"While we commiserate with our departed brothers and sisters from Apiatsi (Bogoso) and wish the injured speedy recovery, we also call on the Government of Ghana, the Ghana Police Service, all ancillary services and agencies in Ghana to get to the bottom of this disaster, bring fair and just punishment to all those involved in this mayhem and get us the needed answers,” parts of the statement said.



Read the full statement of Ghana Environmental Advocacy Group



