Punish Minority Leader for making Mahama NDC de-facto flagbearer - NDC executive

General News of Saturday, 2 April 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

Tema East Constituency Executive member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Ashitey Adjei, has called on the Disciplinary Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to summon Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu for sanctioning.



In a write-up, Mr. Ashitey Adjei who is popularly called Moshake, accuses the Minority Leader of using his position to “unguardedly impose” former President John Mahama on the party as its de facto flagbearer for the 2024 elections.



“After the presentation of the 2022 State Of the Nation Address (SONA) by President Akufo-Addo, Mr. Iddrisu declared that Mr. John Mahama will lead the NDC to form the next government in 2024. The question is, with what locus did he make that declaration?” Moshake asked.



He, therefore, called, “on the National Disciplinary Committee of the NDC to urgently summon him and exact an explanation from him as to how he came by the mandate to anoint flagbearers for the party.”



After the controversial e-levy had been passed by the Majority side in Parliament, the Minority leader addressed a press conference in which he declared that the NDC was bringing Ghanaians a better alternative government led by former President John Mahama.



“We in the Minority are ready to debate our majority counterparts and prove a credible alternative government led by John Dramani Mahama,” he said.



But as Moshake points out, the NDC at the moment has no flagbearer and within the leadership organogram of the party, Mr. Mahama is not represented at all.



“Under Article 25 of our party’s Constitution, the National Chairman, Mr. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, is the leader of our party,” Moshake noted, adding, “even he is not clothed with powers to declare anybody as a de facto flagbearer.”



He lamented that Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, by his behaviour, has sought to sell off the party as personal property of John Mahama even though the NDC is a Congress.



“Haruna Iddrisu’s behaviour is appalling and annoying; how are those who have made intentions clear about the 2024 flagbearership of our party supposed to feel? Is Mr. John Mahama more NDC than Kojo Bonsu or Dr. Kwabena Duffuor?” he asked rhetorically.



Moshake accused the minority leader of losing focus in parliament and overlooking, “while the otherwise gallant Minority in Parliament keeps losing to the Majority side in the House,” citing the passage of the e-levy as, “another loss by the leadership of Haruna Iddrisu, who is rather interested in playing unsolicited godfather in the NDC.”



Moshake who is also the leader of ex GPHA workers whose severance benefits have not been paid since 2002 accused the minority leader of “irresponsibly looking away while the ex-workers were victimized by the Mahama government in which he served as Minister.”



Meanwhile, Moshake has written to the party’s General Secretary to protest the behaviour of Haruna Iddrisu and to officially request that he be summoned by the Disciplinary Committee of NDC.