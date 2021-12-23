Punish MPs who fight – Kweku Baako charges parliament

General News of Thursday, 23 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kweku Baako ‘angry’ over fight in Parliament



Baako confesses love for Parliament



Parliament suspend sitting without passing E-levy



Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr, the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, says he has been left incensed by the fight that ensued on the floor of Parliament on December 20, 2021.



Baako says he has been a long-time admirer of the legislative arm government but is disappointed with events that have characterized Ghana’s 8th Parliament.



Speaking on Peace FM on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, Kweku Baako said that he is concerned that things will degenerate if something is not drastically done.



“Parliament is my favourite branch but I'm worried. Yeah, I'm worried; I'm even angry that the incidents happening in Parliament is disturbing, particularly the 8th Parliament."



Baako urged the leadership of Parliament to probe the issue and punish the MPs who were at fault.



He is convinced that until members of the house are sanctioned for their actions, they will continue to perpetuate such acts.



"It is very useful and it's a matter of principle that the specific individuals that showed misconduct in the August House of Parliament should be identified. They should be identified and the appropriate action taken against them within the context of parliamentary standing orders as well as the national constitution and the laws of this country.



“Perhaps, I'm now convinced that that is the best way forward in curing this mischief, especially because of the repetition . . . I'm so disappointed. I'm so worried. I'm angry. I'm actually angry," he fumed.



b>What happened in Parliament



On Monday night, the First Deputy Speaker decided to take leave of the Speaker’s chair for the Second Deputy Speaker to take charge allegedly to enable him to participate in voting, which occasioned disagreement from the Minority, and a subsequent tussle over the Speaker’s sitting area ensued.



Dozens of the opposition parliamentarians exchange fisticuffs with their colleagues on the Majority side while some officials of parliament tried to protect the Speaker’s seat and the mace of parliament from being attacked.



However, calm returned moments after, before the Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, adjourned the sitting.



Meanwhile, the House, without the Speaker, Alban Bagbin has adjourned sitting to take a break for Christmas and will resume sitting on January 18, 2022.



