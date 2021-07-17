Punish Kennedy Agyapong – Alhassan Suhuyini to Privileges Committee

General News of Saturday, 17 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Alhassan Suhuyini has called for stiffer punishment for Kennedy Agyapong



• It is alleged that the Assin Central MP threatened a journalist



• Kennedy Agyapong has been dragged to the Privileges Committee



Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, MP, Tamale North, has called for stiffer punishment for the Assin Central MP over his unparliamentary conduct by threatening a journalist for going about his normal duties.



According to him, an apology from the MP will not be enough to repair the damage caused to the august House of Parliament.



Speaking to Joy FM on Friday, July 16, Suhuyini stated that the MP’s recent actions have really damaged Parliament and Kennedy Agyapong must face the music for it.



“I am for some level of punishment, especially when he (Kennedy Agyapong) is not a first-time offender. He is one who has been referred to the Committee before. The Committee did, indeed find him guilty, and recommended some sanctions, out of which the house had to decide on which sanction to apply.



“Unfortunately, the former Speaker of Parliament, Mike Oquaye never brought it up for the House to take a decision on the kind of punishment that was commensurate with the infraction that he was found guilty of, at the time. I am very certain that I am not the only one who holds this view,” Suhuyini explained.



Alhassan Suhuyini, appealed to the House on Tuesday to take drastic action on the MP.



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, then referred Kennedy Agyapong to the Privileges Committee.



Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Police Command says it has commenced investigations into the alleged threats on the life of Erastus Asare Donkor by Kennedy Agyapong.



A statement issued by the Police Command, signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) David Agyeman Adjem, and copied the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, said: “the petition is receiving attention.”



The alleged threat “is being investigated by the Regional Crime Officer and any further developments will be communicated,” the statement noted.



The police said they had resolved to protect every person in the Region, stressing that the authorities remained committed to this course.



“Let us allow the police to investigate the matter and not to inflame passion, and make comments that could ultimately mar the investigations,” the statement cautioned.



