Punches fly, NPP Greater Accra Regional election turns chaotic

Politics of Saturday, 28 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP goes to the polls to elect regional executives



Delegates fight during voting



Heavy security presence at election centres



A brief moment of disruption has hit the New Patriotic Party’s Greater Accra Regional executives elections currently being held at the Trade Fair.



According to 3news.com, a free-for-all fight broke out in the Fantasy Dome bring the voting exercise to a temporary halt.



It is however not yet known what may have caused the fight.



A video of the incident sighted by GhanaWeb shows a chaotic scene where some individuals are seen running after others amidst the throwing of punches and heavy blows.



The police are later seen moving into the auditorium to restore calm.



Earlier in the day ahead of the commencement of voting, the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Iddi Lansah Seidu told GhanaWeb about the security arrangements for the day.



He emphasized that the police is committed to ensuring the exercise runs smoothly and further announced the preparedness of the police to help manage all upcoming elections within the region.



The Regional Commander further issued a caution to individuals who may be bent on fomenting trouble during the event that they will be dealt with by the police.



