General News of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Source: Eye on Port

Public warned over emergence of new variants of COVID-19 in Ghana

Dr. Vitus Victor Anaab-Bisi, General Manager, Health Services, GPHA speaking on Eye on Port

The General Manager in Charge of Health Services Department of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Dr. Vitus Victor Anaab-Bisi has bemoaned the aggressive nature of the coronavirus variant originating from the United Kingdom and cautioned Ghanaians to return to strictly adhering to the COVID-19 preventive protocols initiated in the first quarter of 2020.



Speaking on the Eye on Port program, the Head of the Health Services Department of GPHA, revealed that observations by health practitioners indicate that the new variant from the UK in comparison to the original one that dominated the country in the most part of 2020 may lead to increased fatalities due to its potency.



“I cross-check with Noguchi and they could confirm that the British variant is here and that is what is accounting for most of the new cases now,” he disclosed.



He said Ghanaians would have to wake up from the complacent posture taken during the latter periods of 2020 when it seemed the virus was not as dangerous as feared.



“In March, people used to be eager to know how to protect themselves and families and took a lot of interest in the preventive protocols. Along the line people started relaxing,” he recounted.



Dr. Anaab-Bisi revealed that the number of recorded infections in Ghana peaked in June 2020 with the GPHA Clinic in Tema, where he works, recording 175 positive cases of the 568 samples taken.



However, due to interventions taken at the port and more importantly by government nationwide, the infection rate started to drop, only for January this year to begin seeing increased numbers.



In addition to a general complacent posture, the medical expert attributed the increased numbers to the festive period as well as the political season experienced in December 2020.



While surrendering the onus to the national advisors of the president, Dr. Anaab Bisi hinted that it may be time to reconsider restrictions on movements of persons in the hotspots of Accra, Tema and Kumasi.



He said while the decision is being contemplated, government should endeavour to apply deterrent punishment to non-compliant members of the public to increase enforcement of protocols.



The Head of GPHA’s Health Services Department also advised sick people to first visit hospitals for testing and treatment at early detection instead of seeking alternative care in places such as faith-based institutions.



He also urged relatives and loved ones to be cautious, and well protected during the care of sick people in these unprecedented times.