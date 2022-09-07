Public urged to debunk assertions of Nana Kwa Krassie as victor in pending court case

Regional News of Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Source: atlfmnews.com

The Okaa Family at Anomabo in the Central Region has expressed their worry at the turn of events by Mr. James Maxwell Rockson claiming to be the Aborehene of the Anomabo Traditional Area since a protracted case about the stool is pending at the High court.



According to the Family, Mr. Rockson has been parading in the town as Aborehene claiming he is the victor of the case pending in court and also using the name Nana Okaa III which is a stool name of the Okaa family at Anomabo in the Central Region.



At a press conference on September 2, 2022, at Anomabo, the Okaa Family indicated that the case is yet to be called for adjudication and no one is right to claim victory.



Francis Ebo Mensah with the stool name Nana Okaa III who addressed the press on behalf of the Okaa family indicated that the family thought it wise to appeal the case through the judicial committee of the Traditional Council but the unexpected happened.



He said “when proceeding started we saw some unforeseen circumstances which we the family of Okaa thought that if we are not careful justice may not be given to our favour. So, upon consultation with our counsel, we advised ourselves to discontinue the case pending the judicial committee. We appealed to our counsel and the matter was referred to the High Court of the land.”



“When we went, we sought for two declarations; one, we sought for wright against Kwa Krassie preventing him to use our name as in Okaa to do business and the second, we enter into the order of interrogatory to ban him from using Nana Okaa’s name or anything of Nana Okaa business. That is what by the mercies of the court, we had. We have served him the wright and that of the order a month ago, but he claims he has won the case” he continued.



As such Ebo Mensah is urging the public to debunk any assertions by James Maxwell Rockson.



“We have sent a signal, we want to send a clear message to the whole world, the whole country, the whole Anomabo, the whole Central Region that the case pending between us, as in Nana Okaa Anona family and Nana Kwa Krassie has not been heard and ruled. So, if Nana Kwa Krassie purports himself as the victor of the case, we don’t know what he is talking about.”



“If it is the case that we took to the judicial committee, as far as we are concerned, the case has been null and void, it has been discontinued, pending the High Court matter,” he said.