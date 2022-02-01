Public universities likely to be closed due to prolonged UTAG strike

General News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

The prolonged strike by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) will likely cause all the public universities across the country to be closed down.



There have been 21 days of no curriculum activities as UTAG continues its strike action, which is likely to affect the university calendar.



Their strike action which the National Labour Commission has described as illegal will see the public universities close down as a provision in the regulations governing public universities states that where there are no teaching activities for 21 days after academic activities, the school must be closed down.



The President of the University of Ghana branch of the Association, Dr. Samuel Nkumbaan noted that the decision by the court on the 3rd of February will give a clear indication of what will follow.



The lecturers are pushing for better conditions, demanding entry-level salaries of more than ¢1200.



“The decision to close down the university will be that of the management of the university. There is an underwritten rule that after 31 days into the commencement of lectures, if nothing happens, then the universities must shut down.



"The essence is of course because of the cost to the university. As for UTAG, we have been taken to court by the NLC and on Thursday we will make an appearance and that will determine the next line of action,” he explained.



The strike by UTAG is to demand better conditions of service, which university teachers have been pursuing for years now.