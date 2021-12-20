Public sector workers urged to be nationalists, nation builders

Regional News of Monday, 20 December 2021

Source: GNA

The Reverend Dr. Joseph Kofi Antwi, Presbytery Clerk, Ga West Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, has urged public sector workers to exhibit a sense of nationalism and dedication to nation-building.



He said nationalism allowed for rapid economic development and said it was time the citizenry placed the nation first in every endeavor.



Rev Antwi was speaking in a homily on the theme, “Keep your Promise” at the 2021 Thanksgiving Service and Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols organized by the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department as part of activities marking the Christmas festivities.



The Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols brought an imaginative approach to worship and a perfect chronological account of the biblical Christmas story with a glorious selection of carols interspersed by nine lessons.



A unique feature of the service was how management, members of staff and other invited guests were entertained by soothing carols from the Treasury Choir and live music from the Ghana Armed Forces Band.



Rev Antwi said public servants and government officials must assure the nation of their transparency and accountability while citizens commit to their civic responsibility by paying the right taxes.



Likewise, he said, employers must ensure their workers were paid well as employees put in hard work and faithfulness to duty in building the nation.



“A sense of nationalism and dedication to nation-building must be exhibited by all; church leaders must commit themselves to dedicated ministry to God, and the nation must commit to loving,” he said.



He said Christmas was a moment for the celebration of the Lord, and an opportunity for the renewing of hope, adding that God required humans to be faithful as faithfulness was a unique moral attribute God shared.



“Let’s dedicate ourselves anew to a closer and dedicated walk with God,” he said.



Mr. Kwesi Kwaning-Bosompem, Acting Controller and Accountant General, said despite the successes chalked by the Department, it would not rest on its oars, stressing that in conformity with its core values of “continuous improvement and innovation”, it would strive to increase public satisfaction.



He commended the staff of the Department for exhibiting high commitment to duty and working assiduously towards achieving the organizational goals.

