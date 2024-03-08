Public officers will swear by water deity to prove allegiance under my tenure - CPP flagbearer hopeful

Politics of Friday, 8 March 2024

The flagbearer hopeful of the Convention People's Party (CPP), Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankuma, has vowed to make all public officers swear a secret water oath of allegiance to the nation if she becomes the president of Ghana.



According to her, the current system of using the Bible and the Quran to swear oaths of allegiance is not deterrent enough to hold public officials accountable for the offices they hold.



She explained that the secret water oath of allegiance will be a traditional and sacred pledge that will bind the public officers to serve the nation with honesty, integrity, and accountability.



This, according to her, will deter any officeholder from engaging in corruption, nepotism, and abuse of power.



“The secret water oath of allegiance will be the pledge for every public officer. Currently, as we have it, when you have to be president in Ghana, you have to swear an oath of allegiance to the people of Ghana. When you look at that oath, it tells you to protect the Constitution, but in addition to that, you also say that you will be there for the people and that should you falter, the law should deal with you. This oath is similar to the one that is said by the parliamentarians, ambassadors who are going out to represent Ghana, heads of institutions, and board of directors.



“I am saying that it should be extended to everybody, including the customs officer, the teacher, the doctor, and every professional, as well as everybody who is a public servant or a public serviceperson who is trying to represent us and using our resources,” she stated.



Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankuma added that the secret water oath of allegiance is in line with the traditional values of the country’s ancestors, which were used long before the arrival of the Bible and the Quran.



To her, this helped to prevent corruption and its related activities in the past, hence, when she is voted into office, she will revive that aspect out of tradition.



“Our ancestors are not evil people; you young people listening to me have been brainwashed. We have been deceived and lied to. There is a disconnect between us and what we say. We don't mean our words, we tell lies without any feeling. We swear without the Bible and the Quran, and they mean nothing to us. So we are saying that before the Quran and the Bible, Ghana worked, and we were loving people. If you open your door, nobody steals anything. You barely find thieves in the villages and towns. You could leave your farm produce, and nobody will take it. Today, it is a different story.



“People go into governance only to steal and make money to take care of their families and their children. To build and acquire wealth for themselves, our country will never develop with the corruption that we are facing today,” she added.



