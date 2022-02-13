Public libraries crucial to imbibing reading culture in children – Daniel Owusu-Koranteng

General News of Sunday, 13 February 2022

Source: Nana Ofori, Contributor

Mr Daniel Owusu-Koranteng, a Mining Activist/Environmentalist and co-founder of Wassa Association of Communities Affected by Mining, (WACAM), has advanced a strong case on the need to nurture a young generation with a good reading culture by revamping libraries across the country.



Addressing a gathering of Staff and Management of Ghana Library Authority, (GLA), stakeholders and the media, Mr. Daniel Owusu-Koranteng who is also a trade unionist, re-iterated the reason why he deems as absolutely important, a strategic approach to encourage children to read by refurbishing libraries in designated communities.



While presenting stacks of book and research materials to Ghana Library Authority (GLA), Daniel Owusu-Koranteng recounted how his entire life was transformed through reading.



“I recognised the importance of Public Libraries in promoting Reading Habits among school children and the youth in general.



“I still remember with nostalgic feeling, my excitement when the then Ghana Library Board sent me Christmas cards with my name printed on the cards in recognition of my regular patronage of the Nkawkaw Library.



The opportunity to use the Library at Nkawkaw honed my reading skills, which became a big boost to my academic and diverse professional achievements,” Daniel Owusu-Koranteng observed.



Speaking to the gradual breakdown of library facilities in the country, Daniel Owusu-Koranteng who doubles as a member of the Board of Directors of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission, (PURC), said he is gravely worried about the situation.



“I was very worried about how opportunities for the younger generation to benefit from the use of Public Libraries were diminishing because our Public Libraries have started collapsing. Having benefited immensely from Public Libraries, I wrote an article titled, “Promoting Community Libraries “which was published in the Daily Graphic of 29th November, 1993 to emphasize the importance of Public Libraries in creating access to information and contributing to the development of Reading Culture among the population,” he averred.



Daniel Owusu-Koranteng seized the moment, to charge the management of GLA and stakeholders to prioritize the reawakening of reading culture among young people by revamping and maintaining libraries in communities in various regions.



Profile of Daniel Owusu-Koranteng



Daniel Owusu-Koranteng had his Middle School education at the Nkawkaw Presbyterian School. Years down the line, he has more than forty published articles to his credit.



He has co-authored three books and recently published an autobiography titled, “Paying My Debt”, which is a detailed story of his life from ‘Nadir to Zenith’ and ‘an anthology of twenty-five poems titled, “The Wanderer’s Poems”.



His autobiography “Paying My Debt” won the First Prize in the Creative Non-Fiction (Kofi Awoonor) Category in the 5th Literary Awards of the Ghana Association of Writers (GAW) on December 16, 2021.



Daniel Owusu-Koranteng is also an Agriculturist, Trade Unionist, Mining Activist/Environmentalist, Human Resource Development Specialist, Professional Alternative Dispute Resolution Practitioner, Professional Paralegal, Specialist in Workers’ Education, Poet and Writer. Additionally, he is proficient in Energy Regulation and Project Analysis.



He has been described by American Media giant, Cable News Network, (CNN), as “A man of many Missions” in a documentary on his life which was aired on CNN’s Flagship programme “African Voices”.