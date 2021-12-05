Public figures arrested under Dampare: Captain Smart joins Owusu Bempah, Shatta Wale and co.

General News of Sunday, 5 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Captain Smart has joined a list of public figures arrested under IGP Dampare



Before him, Rev. Owusu Bempah and Shatta Wale were also held for different offences



Smart’s arrest is in connection with comments about the need for an insurrection



Since taking office on August 1, 2021, as acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP, George Akuffo Dampare’s tenure is barely six-months-old but he has been credited with a raft of changes within the Ghana Police Service.



His leadership has also become synonymous with a no-nonsense posturing where the law is applied irrespective of who falls foul of it.



Public figures who previously could act in certain ways and get away with it are being pursued and hauled before the courts when they break the law.



Such arrests have generated a backlash in some quarters but it doesn’t look as if the current administration is interested in acting any different.



GhanaWeb profiles some public figures who have been arrested under Dampare’s leadership.



Captain Smart is the latest public figure to be arrested by Police after he supposedly made comments about Ghana requiring an insurrection on the December 1, 2021 edition of his show Onua Maakye.



A police statement on the cause of arrest read as follows: "The Nima Divisional Police Command today, Thursday, December 2, 2021, arrested Blessed Godsbrain Smart popularly known as “Captain Smart”, the host of Onua TV/FM morning show in Accra.



"He was arrested following some unsavoury pronouncements that hinge on peace and security. He has been cautioned on the offence of offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace as provided under section 207 of the Criminal Act, 1960 (Act 29)," the statement said.



He has since been released.







Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the renowned preacher known to be politically connected was arrested months back among others disturbing public order and threatening a rival with an arm.



In September 2021. police confirmed the arrest of Owusu Bempah and a number of aides stating that they were helping with investigations over the "creation and circulation of multiple videos containing threats, the brandishing of a weapon and the assault of some police personnel.



"After critically analysing the said videos and based on intelligence gathered, the police embarked on an operation today Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the premises of the church to arrest the suspects."



"During the operation, some members of the church, believed to have been under the direction of Rev Bempah assaulted some police officers," the statement read in part.



The case is currently in court.



Shatta Wale arrested; Jesus Ahoufe and Medikal dragged along



On September 19, 2021, Shatta Wale and three other aides were picked up over a social media post that alleged he had been shot and wounded, claims that turned out to be false.



"The Police have arrested Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale. After we publicly declared him and one other person wanted, the suspect, Shatta Wale, turned himself in today Tuesday 19th October 2021, at 8.59 pm," a police statement read.



The musician is facing charges relating to causing fear and panic, while his aides are charged with aiding and abetting a crime.



Jesus Ahuofe, a popular pastor was arrested in connection with the Shatta Wale case because it was his prophecy on an Accra-based radio station that a popular musician by the name of Charles will be shot on October 18 that triggered the ‘prank shooting’ incident Shatta Wale and his team orchestrated.



Shatta Wale, his aides and Jesus Ahuofe have all been granted bail by a court as the hearing on their case continues.



Medikal, musician known in real life as Samuel Adu Frimpong was arrested around the same time Shatta Wale was in custody.



Citi News reported at the time that brief facts from the Ghana Police Service indicated he was arrested in connection with a social media post months prior.



The news report said: He posted a video of himself holding a Ruger 9mm handgun on Snapchat, a popular social media platform. He posted the video on September 2021 while in his car without any reasonable excuse.



Police subsequently arrested him based on intelligence and processed him for court. He has also been released on bail.