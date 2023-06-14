Public feel Frimpong-Boateng is being intimidated by OSP – Apaak

General News of Wednesday, 14 June 2023

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has said the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) is being seen by the public as victimizing Frimpong-Boateng.



Former Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, Professor Frimpong-Boateng has reacted to a report of his arrest by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).



Speaking exclusively on Starr Today, the former chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on illegal mining indicated that he was invited to the OSP’s office three weeks ago and was arrested upon his arrival.



“I received a letter from the special prosecutor about two days after I received a suit from Mr. Gabby Otchere Darko and the special prosecutor invited me for an interview on the 15th of May which I obliged and as soon as I got there I was told I was under arrest.”, he told Starr News’ Emmanuel Agyabeng.



But commenting on the issue, the Builsa South lawmaker stated that there is a school of thought out there that perhaps there is an attempt to try and cow and intimidate Professor Frimpong-Boateng giving the context and timing.



“It invokes mix reactions and I think that the Special Prosecutor is acting but the way and manner that it is playing out seems to give the impression that it is not just the investigation. But there could be an attempt to victimize or intimidate the Professor and don’t take it from me, that is an opinion that is in the public domain.



“In fact, Professor Frimpong-Boateng himself has made allusion to that,” Mr. Apaak stated.



“If you listen to the Professor’s own commentary since his arrest and bail became public. He has not run away. He has said that he is willing to subject himself to any form of scrutiny and even if he has to pay the ultimate price. If that is going to ‘solve all the problems that we face as a nation. He has no qualms, he is not going to go anywhere’”.





“But I think where eyebrows are raised is the manner in which it was done. For example even after he has come public to indicate that he was invited subsequently arrested and granted bail. You noticed that there was attempt that he was not arrested and granted bail,” Mr. Apaak stated.