Public debt stock figures rather GH¢362 billion not GH¢351.8 billion - Ato Forson alleges

A former deputy finance minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has provided "new figures" for the country’s public debt stock for the period ending December 31, 2021.



The development comes after the Bank of Ghana, in its March 2022 Summary of Economic and Financial Data said the debt stock reached GH¢351.8 billion in December 2021 which is equivalent to about 80.1 percent of GDP.



But the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Finance Committee, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson claims that the country’s public debt stock had reached GH¢362 billion for the period representing about 83 percent of Gross Domestic Product ratio.



In a tweet posted on March 19, 2022, the lawmaker said the Bank of Ghana had excluded key components from its data which accumulated the public debt stock for the period ending December 2021.



“For Your Information, the actual public debt as at 31st December 2021 is about GH¢362 billion (83% of GDP). The GH¢362 billion (80.1% of GDP) put out by the Bank of Ghana excludes: 1. ESLA (GH¢9.5 billion) 2. GETFund Bond (GH¢2.4 billion) 3. Sinohydro (GH¢750 million) Stagflation plus acute debt overhang,” the lawmaker wrote.



“Deep trouble sadly, the borrowing continues unabated!” Ato Forson added.





